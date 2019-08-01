Private Vista LLC Buys New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,283. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.