Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.83. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 394,650 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Ovsenek sold 39,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$430,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,575 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,170.83.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

