President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. President Energy shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 140,813 shares.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get President Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.