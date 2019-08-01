Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and traded as high as $16.08. Premier Investments shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 259,366 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65.

About Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

