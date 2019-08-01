Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Financial Review

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precision Therapeutics and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.96%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 14.14 -$10.09 million N/A N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $4.81 million 2.66 -$3.70 million ($0.55) -6.09

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -22.03% -4.79% -2.18%

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; VergenixFG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

