PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post sales of $789.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $782.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.24 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $717.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after purchasing an additional 292,887 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 898,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,844 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 896,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 860,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. 1,506,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,596. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

