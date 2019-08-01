Populous (PPT) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00006823 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. Populous has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and $2.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00272715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.01415429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

