Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $23.41 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Koinex, Bittrex and IDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00950936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014794 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,464,240 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kyber Network, Koinex, Bitbns, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, UEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

