PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources, Inc. is an electric utility that provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. In New Mexico, the utility’s retail electric service territory covers a large area of north central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Service to retail electric customers is subject to the jurisdiction of the NMPRC. PNM has decided to stop pursuing wholesale generation contracts although some sales continue to be made to wholesale customers. Service to wholesale customers is regulated by FERC. Regulation encompasses the utility’s electric rates, service, accounting, issuances of securities, construction of major new generation, types of generation resources, transmission and distribution facilities, and other matters. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PNM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.19.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 9,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $349.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,175,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in PNM Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 281,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

