Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded down $11.50 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.96. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $118,880.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,332 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 30.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 813,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 188,496 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 30.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 885,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 205,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

