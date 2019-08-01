PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 6,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,284. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $674.82 million, a PE ratio of -123.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $20,195,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $6,834,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 166,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

