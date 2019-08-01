Platinum Asset Management (ASX:PTM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.81

Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.83. Platinum Asset Management shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,461,893 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.82.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Trumper purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of A$89,907.30 ($63,764.04).

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also caters to pension and profit sharing plans and corporations. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

