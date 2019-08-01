Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $70.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610,693 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,365,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 554,127 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 983,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 900,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,675. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.