Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 247,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

