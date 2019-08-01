Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 60 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.15. The company had a trading volume of 193,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

