PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

