PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.05. PHI INC/SH shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 101,210 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of PHI INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

