Pharmaxis (ASX:PXS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pharmaxis Ltd. (ASX:PXS) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 108,855 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 328,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (ASX:PXS)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

