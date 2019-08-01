Phantomx Market Capitalization Hits $4,563.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $4,563.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.01030354 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004584 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000602 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 43,748,637 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

