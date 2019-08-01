Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.