Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $38.19. 1,981,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805,980. The company has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.