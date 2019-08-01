Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Jernigan Capital worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 476.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 569.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of JCAP stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 170.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,037.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.