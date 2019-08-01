Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 302,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 592,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,300 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

