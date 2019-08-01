Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of At Home Group worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in At Home Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in At Home Group by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in At Home Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 241,273 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $377.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

