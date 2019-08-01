Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Briggs & Stratton worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $3,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $8,809,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

BGG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,089. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $400.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

