Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 219,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,416. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

