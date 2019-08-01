Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

PRAA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.62. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

