Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of WesBanco worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 39.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 7,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

