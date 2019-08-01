PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.09. 2,602,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.