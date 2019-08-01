Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $196,368.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

