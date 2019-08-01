Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,310,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $55,545.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,787 shares of company stock worth $1,997,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

