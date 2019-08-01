Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

HSX opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.21) on Monday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

