Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

LON TW opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.72. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.84 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

