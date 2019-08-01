Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,620 ($34.23) target price (down previously from GBX 2,650 ($34.63)) on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,617.08 ($34.20).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,009 ($26.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,973.99. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

