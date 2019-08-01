Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $549.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.54. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12).

In other news, insider Richard Simpson sold 172,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £353,625 ($462,073.70).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

