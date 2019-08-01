PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY) Financial Comparison

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PCM alerts:

62.0% of PCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of PCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PCM and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chewy 0 7 5 0 2.42

PCM currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.15%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $36.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than PCM.

Profitability

This table compares PCM and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM 1.14% 19.06% 3.83% Chewy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCM and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM $2.16 billion 0.20 $22.77 million $2.18 16.00 Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCM has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Summary

PCM beats Chewy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, IT management and other IT services, and technical certifications and operational expertise in various practice areas; and selection, implementation, and IT solutions comprising security, virtualization, data services, unified communications, and infrastructure, as well as software asset management and software value-added reseller services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individuals; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, e-commerce channels, and technology services teams, as well as cloud data centers, field services organizations, and online extranets. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.