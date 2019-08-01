Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

