Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,310. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.