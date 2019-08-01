Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,019 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,511. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.