Parkgene (GENE) One Day Volume Hits $8,924.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a total market cap of $785,009.00 and $8,924.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00274242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.01405146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00113550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

