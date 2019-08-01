Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.30. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 209,299 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.69.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

