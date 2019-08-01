PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $424.84 million, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of -0.18. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

