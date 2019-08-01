Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 5,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,271. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

