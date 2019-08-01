OWNDATA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,938.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $427,124.00 and $19,938.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00419163 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00080804 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007353 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

