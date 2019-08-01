Own (CHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Own has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Own has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00276628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.01407005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

