Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 18,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

In other news, insider Samuel H. Norton bought 20,427 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $30,640.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,281,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 145,330 shares of company stock worth $234,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

