OTOCASH (OTO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,150.00

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. OTOCASH has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $101,150.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011020 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

