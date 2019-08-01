Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 723 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cognex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,351,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 48.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,607,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 846,090 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 116.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 903,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 487,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 26.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 329,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.05. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

