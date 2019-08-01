Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 37,025 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.87. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.