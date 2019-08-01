Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 88,349 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 96,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.75. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

